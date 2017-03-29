Push for Bundy to become medical cannabis supplier

FIELDS OF GREEN: John Hall is hoping to be able to grow medicinal cannabis on his Bundaberg farm next year.

COULD Bundaberg become a supplier of medical cannabis? Agriculturalist John Hall thinks so.

Mr Hall has grown industrial hemp locally for the past 17 years and is the executive director of cannabis research company Canndeo.

He has applied for a research licence to grow medical cannabis.

"Medical cannabis is the flavour of the month with the government and they are jumping at every opportunity to bring it to the public,” said Mr Hall, who is also executive director.

"It's also the flavour of the month in the stock market - there's a lot of companies jumping into the medicinal cannabis industry.”

Mr Hall said cannabis rich in the compound cannabidiol but with low levels of the psychoactive ingredient THC was what he would deal with.

"When we talk about medicinal cannabis, we don't talk about marijuana,” he said.

"What we are going to produce will be an extract that you take from the cannabis resin, which is CBD, and the CBD has no drug component - it has no psychoactive drug at all. It is a relaxant and the common and probably the most powerful part of the medicinal cannabis.”

Mr Hall said he planned to eventually do everything from planting to tablet manufacturing in Bundy.

But, at this stage, Canndeo would take care of planting up to when it matures as a pure yellow crystal,which will be sent to Brisbane for processing.

"We will be producing a product in a capsule or a tablet or in a patch,” he said.

"It's just another prescription medicine, produced under very stringent conditions.

"You don't get high and the druggies have nothing to do with it.”

Mr Hall said he was hoping to receive his research licence in the next couple of days and was hoping to produce a research trial in September.

