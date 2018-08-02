Menu
NEW PARTNERSHIP: BMRG's Laura Sutton, GreenCollar's Mark Lincoln and BMRG chair Tony Ricciardi discuss the Carbon Farming Initiative partnership.
News

Push for Bundy landholders to move into carbon farming

Emma Reid
by
2nd Aug 2018 11:48 AM
IN AN Australian first partnership, two companies are working to enlist Bundaberg landholders to take up a carbon farming initiative.

The Government's Carbon Farming Initiative allows farmers and land managers to earn carbon credits by storing carbon or reducing greenhouse gas emissions on the land.

These credits can then be sold to people and businesses wishing to offset their emissions.

Bundaberg's peak body for natural resource management, Burnett Mary Regional Group, and Australia's largest carbon project developer, GreenCollar said it was a vote of confidence for the region's agricultural sector.

GreenCollar's relationship manager Mark Lincoln is excited to be part of the partnership with BMRG and is wasting no time in advancing the carbon farming message.

"Many landholders throughout the Burnett Mary region are not receiving the full potential value of their land,” Mr Lincoln said.

"Carbon farming offers these landholders the opportunity to generate income through changes in land management practices which reduce greenhouse gas emissions or store carbon in soil and vegetation.”

Mr Lincoln is also quick to allay common fears many landholders have regarding carbon farming.

"Carbon farming doesn't mean locking up land, destocking or being told what to do,” he said.

"In fact, any successful carbon project will be integrated into a farmer's production system to achieve a better bottom line”.

BMRG's chair Tony Ricciardi also welcomed the partnership with GreenCollar and said the initiative was a win-win for landholders.

"Many of the region's farmers are already undertaking eligible activities on their land,” he said.

"Carbon farming can provide them with an additional income stream that is not dependent on commodity prices”.

More information on carbon farming, including a free assessment request form may be found at https://greencollar.com.au/carbon-farming/.

bundaberg burnett mary regional group carbon farming carbon project government's carbon farming initiative greencollar tony ricciardi
Bundaberg News Mail

