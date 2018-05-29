Menu
IT'S been a long road travelled for Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett, who has been advocating for changes to the Patient Travel Subsidy Scheme for many years.
Push back on for PTSS change

29th May 2018 9:59 AM
IT'S been a long road travelled for Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett, who has been advocating for changes to the Patient Travel Subsidy Scheme for many years.

Mr Bennett said he had raised concerns with the Health Minister regarding anomalies within the PTSS, particularly for Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy residents.

"The system is clearly unfair for these residents who have no choice but to make a round trip of more than 200kms to access specialist medical treatment in Bundaberg,” he said.

"PTSS eligible patients are often those on low or fixed incomes which causes considerable financial distress.”

Mr Bennett said he was glad to see it was back in the media spotlight and hoped it would push for changes sooner rather than later. "Being able to access the subsidy would at least alleviate some of the financial pressures, especially for patients who are making frequent trips back and forth from Agnes Water to Bundaberg,” he said.

"That's why I'm backing the residents of Agnes Water, and I will continue to push for this anomaly to be fixed for patients like Mr Streeter who should be able to access the subsidy.”

Bundaberg News Mail

