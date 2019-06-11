Menu
State Member for Bundaberg David Batt.
Politics

Pursuit for hospital details tabled through Parliament

Chris Burns
by
11th Jun 2019 1:15 PM
STATE MP for Bundaberg David Batt has urged the Health Minister to give more details on the proposed new hospital through a petition tabled in Parliament.

He asked three questions of Steven Miles in the Parliament on Tuesday morning, within hours of the budget being released.

Mr Miles has 30 days to respond to the question.

There was no specific mention of the study in the budget, but a spokeswoman for Mr Miles' office said there was funding set aside for a detailed business case.

Mr Batt referred to the Premier's announcement revealed exclusively in the NewsMail on Saturday, June 1, when she said that a detailed business case for the proposed Level 5 hospital will look at a new site.

The Bundaberg MP asked how much funding will be used to complete the case, when it will be completed, and whether the case will include a location, final costs and a plan for its future use.

"Looking forward to seeing what's in the budget this afternoon, hopefully it'll provide some clarity about the new hospital,” Mr Batt said on social media.

"Since the Premier's announcement on June 1, it's been difficult to get any more information about the next stage of the process.”

