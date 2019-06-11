Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
State Member for Bundaberg David Batt.
State Member for Bundaberg David Batt. Tahlia Stehbens
Politics

Pursuit for hospital details in Parliament

Chris Burns
by
11th Jun 2019 1:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STATE MP for Bundaberg David Batt has urged the Health Minister to give more details on the proposed new hospital.

He asked three questions of Cameron Dick in the Parliament on Tuesday morning, within hours of the budget being released.

Mr Batt referred to the Premier's announcement revealed exclusively in the NewsMail on Saturday, June 1, when she said that a detailed business case for the proposed Level 5 hospital will look at a new site.

The Bundaberg MP asked how much funding will be used to complete the detailed business case, when it will be completed, and whether the case will include a location, final costs and a plan for its future use.

He said that the Health Minister had 30 days to respond to his question.

"Looking forward to seeing what's in the budget this afternoon, hopefully it'll provide some clarity about the new hospital,” Mr Batt said on social media.

"Since the Premier's announcement on June 1, it's been difficult to get any more information about the next stage of the process.”

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Father sharpens knife, threatens life in front of child

    premium_icon Father sharpens knife, threatens life in front of child

    Crime A MAN who broke his bail conditions by subjecting his wife and child to domestic violence has been sentenced to three months in prison.

    Aged care facility confirms norovirus outbreak

    premium_icon Aged care facility confirms norovirus outbreak

    Health Bundaberg aged care facility confirms outbreak

    Big taxes, big debt as Labor woos regions

    premium_icon Big taxes, big debt as Labor woos regions

    Politics Budget includes promise of more than 25,000 jobs

    • 11th Jun 2019 2:31 PM
    Queensland Budget 2019: Will Bundaberg benefit?

    premium_icon Queensland Budget 2019: Will Bundaberg benefit?

    News The government has also set aside $587.8m for infrastructure

    • 11th Jun 2019 2:00 PM