SKOOL SUKS: Vandals’ embarrassing spelling fails

PURPOSELESS CRIME: Gin Gin State School was vandalised and graffitied on September 21.

PURPOSELESS CRIME: Gin Gin State School was vandalised and graffitied on September 21.

STUDENTS around the state are enjoying their first day of holidays, but it's a sad day for teaching staff and students from Gin Gin State School after the premises was vandalised over the weekend.

The unknown suspects entered the school grounds on September 21.

At 11.50pm, the offenders pushed out the lock and manipulated the canteen roller door, causing it to open.

After gaining access to the canteen, the alarm has been triggered and the offenders have attempted to rip out the power socket.

The suspects have then proceeded to vandalise the school premises, turning over a wooden table, removing goalposts from the school oval, turning on all the taps and emptying the water tank.

Netball courts and windows were also covered in graffiti with slogans and profanities, including "skool suks" (sic), "f*** this school" and the word "meth".

A resident walking their dog disturbed the offenders, who set off on foot.

The number of suspects is currently unknown.

Police are currently investigating the crime and encourage anyone with information to call Policelink on 13 14 44, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or School Watch on 13 17 88 and quote the reference number QP1901846124.