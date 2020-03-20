Purple hero uses her strong suit for epilepsy

Renee Williams is using her super power to raise awareness and funds for epilepsy.

AFTER living with epilepsy for most of her life, one Bundy local armed with a paint brush, is using her super power to raise awareness for the condition.

Renee Williams has been living with epilepsy for more than a decade and will experience seizures almost every second day.

The 21-year-old purple hero said while she receives quality treatment, there is currently no solution available to stop the seizures from occurring.

“(Seizures) really suck the life out of you and I find it hard to get through the day without a nap, which really limits what I am able to do in terms of work and having a social life,” Ms Williams said.

“Epilepsy has been quite traumatic for me because I’ve lost people that I loved, I find it hard to be open about myself to new people, I’ve faced discrimination and I’ve lost work and study opportunities, as well as my full independence.”

Every year, Epilepsy Queensland host Purple Day, and along with their nominated community heroes, help raise awareness and funds for vital support and research.

Ms Williams said while this year will be celebrated a little differently, there are still plenty of ways Bundaberg locals can participate.

“Right now there’s encouragement of social distancing and people with epilepsy are considered high risk (COVID-19), but for some, we live with isolation every day and need support through that,” she said.

“You can still share your purple moment photos or what you’re doing at home, online with the hashtag #GoPurpleForEpilepsy or purchase purple merchandise.”

Renee Williams with a selection of her paintings.

Ms Williams is also selling her own paintings on Etsy and is donating the profits to Epilepsy Queensland and the Cameron Boyce Foundation.

Purple Day for epilepsy is on March 26. Follow Renee’s blog at purpleadventures.com, or make a donation at epilepsyqueensland.com.au.