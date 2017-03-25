Purple everywhere will shine a light on epilepsy

THE colour purple is helping to raise awareness and spread information about the world's most common brain disorder - epilepsy.

Tomorrow is Purple Day for Epilepsy and it's recognised globally.

Today you will see purple spread around the community to help the cause with even the water in the fountain on Bourbong St in on the action.

Bundaberg Purple Hero Renée Williams, who has the medical condition, has been raising funds and epilepsy awareness this purple day via her Hero page.

Along with her mum Tracie Williams, she's seeking the community's support.

"I don't want others to feel so alone and scared and the only way to stop that is to break the cycle and bring epilepsy out of the shadows, by speaking out and shining a light on epilepsy despite all the fears and negativity around it,” Renee said.

Blooms the Chemist at Stockland Shopping Centre was busy this week spreading the word and was named Queensland Purple Pharmacy of the year.

Purple Day ambassador Nickayla Winter will be visit the store today to thank staff and customers for their ongoing support.

If you would like to support the cause, donate online at http://bit.ly/2nu7NcF.