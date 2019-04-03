Pure gold: Woods dominates rivals to claim win

SURF LIFESAVING: Bundaberg lifesaver Ky Woods says he was as surprised as everyone else with win at the Aussies yesterday.

The Bundaberg Surf Life Saving junior is the best lifesaver in the country in the under-17 age group after winning the male champion competition at the Australian Open, nicknamed the Aussies, on the Gold Coast.

The male champion lifesaver event sees athletes tested in three disciplines of the sport including theory, resuscitation and physical tests in sprint, swimming, tube and board events.

Each discipline comes with a potential 40 points for a maximum possible of 120.

Woods dominated, in his first year in the age group, to claim 107.5 points - and victory.

"It was really nerve wracking,” he said.

"You always hope you can win gold but I didn't know if I could.

"But I was pretty good all round.”

Woods didn't know he won until organisers announced the winner, counting down from last to first.

"When we got to top three, I thought I won,” he said.

"I definitely wouldn't have made it that far without the help of my trainers.”

Woods was trained by Jocelyn Bowman, Hayley Bowman, Janet Lindsay and Laura Greenhalgh.

"He done a lot of that win on his own,” Jocelyn said.

"He is so focused and has great discipline.”

Jocelyn said Woods's win was exceptional considering he had beaten athletes who had an extra year of competing at that level.

"He was competing against 16 and 17-year-olds,” she said.

"Some had two years and he was in his first year.

"We're extremely proud of him and he made our job easy to teach him.”

Woods is now preparing to complete his program with events in sprint and flags as well as competing in a team for the patrol competition.

"Our team has got a good chance of a medal in the patrol,” he said.

"I hope I can make the finals in my sprint event.”

The titles continue today on the Gold Coast before wrapping up on Sunday.