Puppy torturers under police investigation

RUFFED UP: Red Collar Rescue rushed to meet police officers in Monto to collect a puppy that had been tortured.

UPDATE: "I'M SURPRISED she made it through the night.”

Red Collar Rescue's Sharyn Banks says police are now involved after tortured puppy Ruby, who now has parvo, survived the night.

RSPCA Inspector David Harris said Ruby was kicked by 10-year-old boys and the situation was now under investigation by Queensland Police Service.

Horrified by the suffering the 1.8kg pup is going through, Ms Banks said Ruby vomited up an adult round worm last night.

She said the boys had been charged but police were unable to confirm that.

"She's fighting on so many front, because her body has been ravaged by so much neglect,” Ms Banks said.

"We've put the right people in touch with the right people and hopefully some intervention measures are put in place so this doesn't happen again.”

Ms Banks said Ruby was soldiering on and even managed to sit up.

EARLIER:

A DIAMOND in the ruff.

Tortured by 10-year-old boys who admitted they intended to kill her, this little puppy's fight for survival isn't over yet.

After receiving a call from two police officer from a regional town in Central Queensland, Red Collar Rescue volunteers dropped everything to meet the officers halfway in Monto to take care of the fur baby.

"One of the officers had adopted a dog from us in the past and called us when they found her to see if we could help, and of course (Red Collar Rescue manager) Sharyn jumped straight in the can to go get her,” Red Collar Rescue adoption manager Chris Farnham said.

"The officers were great - they even travelled down on their day off.

"She's about eight weeks old. We don't know her breed but she's a very bright and cheerful puppy.”

Ms Farnham said the pup was named Ruby by one of the officers because she was a "little gem” and had been given chance to shine.

However, that chance was almost taken straight back when she tested positive for canine parvovirus, a highly contagious virus which attacks animals' intestine cells.

"She has to fight for her life now because it could go either way,” Ms Farnham said.

"Even with the best medical intervention by Vet Cross, parvo can still kill her.

"This is a brutal reality - the suffering she will go through will be just as bad as what she's already gone through.

"It destroys the cells - it'll feel like she's being eaten from the inside out.”

Ms Farnham said the news was distressing and the Bundaberg foster home and car used to pick Ruby up now need to decontaminated.

Ruby's situation could have been avoided with vaccinations, Ms Farnham said, and the neglect of the dog meant all they can do was support her, make sure she's comfortable and hope she survived.

While there's no cure for parvo, Ms Farnham hopes the resilience little Ruby has already shown continues.