Puppy smooches for your time

LOVING KISSES: Red Collar Rescues Tracey Amos will be holding their Family Fun Day this weekend in Bundaberg.

WHEN giving your time to Red Collar Rescue you can receive puppy smooches while doing a good deed.

The rescue are looking for volunteers to drive to their shelter in Biggenden for half a day once a week to give the pups some pats and playtime as well as feed them and clean their pens.

Aside from needing people’s time, Red Collar Rescue’s Tracey Amos said they had a big need for donations.

“Financially we have a lot happening with the new shelter being built,” Ms Amos said.

“So a lot of expenses are going into that, a lot of fees, build costs and safety costs.”

Ms Amos also suggested people could contribute to their ongoing vet fees.

“We pay about $3000 plus a month on vet bills so if people want to make sure the money is going straight to the dogs they can contribute to our ongoing bills at Vet Cross,” she said.

“But I don’t think a lot of people realise we are 100 per cent volunteer based.”

While there is never a bad time for donations, Ms Amos said the upcoming Colour Frenzy on March 1 was going to provide some much needed funds.

“Between the build and a few higher costing cases our funds are depleting.”

“One dog, Ally had to go down to Brisbane to be operated on, the biggest thing is we always help them, regardless of the cost.”

Click here to learn about fostering or volunteering and click here to sponsor or participate in the upcoming Colour Frenzy in support of Red Collar Rescue.