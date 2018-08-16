Puppy power to the rescue

GREATER INDEPENDENCE: Freemason Merv Johnston with Mitchel Ottaway and Elizabeth Ottaway. The Continuity and Tyrian Masonic Lodges provided funding for a Smart Pup Assistance Dog for Mitchel.

DOGS brighten up our lives in many ways, but for Elizabeth Ottaway and her son Mitchel, a new family puppy means much, much more.

Mitchel suffers from autism, anxiety, depression, ADHD, ODD and an undiagnosed auditory processing disorder.

For Ms Ottaway, life had become a shell of what it once was.

"Our home is just a house as we go nowhere and there is so much anger here. I want to change that," Ms Ottaway said.

When her application for a Smart Pups assistance dog was successful in March, she was left with the challenge of raising a minimum $20,000 donation that would secure a specially trained puppy for her son. Smart Pups are specially trained dogs that respond to special needs children to help improve their independence and safety.

Freemasons Queensland charity Hand Heart Pocket heard about the financial help needed for the family and stepped in to offer a hand up.

Tyrian Lodge secretary John Richardson said the specially trained dog would make a significant difference to Mitchel's quality of life.

"We're very proud to have been able to help Mitchel and to have expedited this fundraising initiative with the help of Hand Heart Pocket," Mr Richardson said.

"The Smart Pup will become part of the family and be by Mitchel's side every day.

"Being so calm in nature, the pup will help to lower anxiety levels and help Mitchel adapt to different social settings. It might even give Mitchel the confidence to experience new things."

As one of 12 community initiatives across the state, the charity provided a $10,000 grant to the cause and raised a further $10,000 to ensure the family reached their goal.

Hand Heart Pocket CEO Gary Mark said it was great to see lodges working together to respond to community need.

"Continuity and Tyrian Masonic Lodges brought this worthy cause to our attention which we were able to support," he said.