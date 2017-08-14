28°
Puppy love brings Wendy loads of joy at the Ekka

Sherele Moody
| 14th Aug 2017 11:00 AM
POOCH SMOOCH: Bundaberg's Wendy Burgess gives Mia a kiss before entering the Ekka show ring.
POOCH SMOOCH: Bundaberg's Wendy Burgess gives Mia a kiss before entering the Ekka show ring. Sherele Moody

IT'S a busy time for Bundaberg dog lover Wendy Burgess, who is showing a French bulldog, pugs and Australian cattle dogs at the Ekka.

Preparing tiny four-month-old Frenchie Mia for her first foray into the show ring on Saturday, the aged-care worker explained that dogs were her life.

"For me showing is all about spending time with my dogs," Ms Burgess said of her passion.

"Mum got her first show dog when I was 17 and that's how I became involved in conformational showing.

"Every breed of dog has a written standard and my job is to breed and produce a dog for the show ring that comes as close as possible to the breed's definition."

Ms Burgess was showing the French bulldog for Mia's owners on Saturday.

Then she put her mum's pugs through their paces on Sunday and she will have her own cattle dogs in the ring this week.

The Ekka's Canine Competition has about 2400 entries across 217 breeds of pooch this year.

Judges have travelled from Slovenia, Japan, Ireland and Serbia to assess the competition.

The champion of show title will be awarded, along with best puppy, on August 19.

The Ekka is also hosting a working dog show on August 18 and Dances with Dogs on August 20.

Topics:  animals dogs ekka 2017 show

