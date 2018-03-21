Winx punter ups the ante in Ryder

Winx will chase another Group 1 win in the George Ryder Stakes on Saturday. Picture: Simon Bullard

ONE punter has placed $114,000 on champion mare Winx to notch her 17th Group 1 win on Saturday in the George Ryder Stakes at Rosehill Gardens.

The punter will collect $11,400 if, as expected, Winx proves too good for her five opponents in the George Ryder Stakes.

Boom colt Kementari, Epsom Handicap winner Happy Clapper, Group 1 winner Clearly Innocent, Crack Me Up and Invincible Gem will take on the champ.

The $114,000 wager is the biggest taken on the great mare by the TAB during her 23-race winning streak, and follows previous big bets of $100,000, $106,500 and $108,000.

"Winx faced somewhat of a new challenge in the George Ryder last year when Chautauqua stepped up in distance and was no match," TAB's Gerard Middleton said.

"This year the boom colt Kementari will step into the ring, but the great mare seems to go to another level on wet tracks so we expect the big bets to continue."

WINX BIG BETS

$114,000 at $1.10 in the 2018 George Ryder Stakes

$108,000 at $1.06 in the 2018 TAB Chipping Norton Stakes

$106,500 at $1.15 in the 2017 Cox Plate

$100,000 at $1.15 in the 2017 Cox Plate

$100,000 at $1.09 in the 2018 TAB Chipping Norton Stakes

$94,150 at $1.15 in the 2017 Turnbull Stakes

THE BETTING: $1.10 Winx, $7.50 Kementari, $14 Happy Clapper, $26 Invincible Gem, $61 Crack Me Up, $71 Clearly Innocent