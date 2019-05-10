Punk band slams venue for 'mullet discrimination'

Coast band The Chats have demanded 'justice for the mullet' amidst claims a Brisbane venue refused them entry.

SHED punk band The Chats have demanded "justice for the mullet" amidst claims popular Brisbane haunt Rics Bar refused entry to one of the members based on their lush locks.

The Sunshine Coast three-piece last night claimed one of its members was refused entry to the Fortitude Valley live-music venue at the weekend with claims staff said it was for the safety of other patrons.

The venue's on-duty manager this morning told the Daily The Chat's lengthy Facebook post as a "publicity stunt".

In a post to Facebook, Rics Bar claimed the Sunshine Coast rockers were at the venue several nights on the weekend and that the only time band-member Eamon Sandwith had been asked to leave the venue was "due to behaviour that goes against our venue guidelines".

The band skyrocketed to fame with Youtube hit Smoko, nearly 7 million views, and have recently released Pub Feed ahead of an Australia-wide tour later this month.

Sunny Coast Shed band The Chats went viral with their hit, Smoko. Contributed

In a lengthy post to Facebook, the three-piece claimed:

"Rics Bar's anti-mullet prejudice is total discrimination. I've been told by someone at Rics that 'at the end of the day, venues have a responsibility for their patrons and would rather prevent someone getting hit, than waiting to after the fact'," the post read.

"How does my haircut suggest I'm going to hit someone? I've never even been in a fight.

"Prejudice starts with bulls--t like this and leads to venues refusing entry to people for all sorts of stupid reasons."

The post went on to point out ID scanners were introduced to venues across Queensland, including Rics, to help combat alcohol-fuelled violence.

"I understand that there are bad people with mullets who may give the mullet a bad name," they stated.

"I understand that security guards have a job to do.

"But by this logic, will Rics refuse entry to someone with dreadlocks under the impression they sell weed?"

The Chats have claimed a Brisbane venue refused one of their members for having a mullet. Patrick Woods

The post also claimed when the band questioned the rule on Rics' Facebook page, the post was removed.

They vowed not go to Rics or any other venue which enforced "generalisations and stereotypes".

Their post signed off with #justiceforthemullet.

Rics stated, "Despite what some people have been saying of late, we do not have a "no mullet" policy. We allow all hairstyles as long as the person is dressed accordingly to venue standards".

The venue said overall, they had never had a problem with the band member and that plenty of staff and patrons recognised him.