‘Punched by Mike Tyson’: Car swap saves driver’s life

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE

FOR some, overheating cars can be a problem, but for this man, it was a life saver.

Biggenden Meatworks truck driver Kye Cooper narrowly avoided injuries after a hitting a cow with his 4WD ute on Sunday night in Biggenden.

But it was almost a very different story.

Mr Cooper was driving to work on Sunday night from Maryborough in his Honda Civic, which had been a project car of his.

"I got 5km out of Maryborough when it started to overheat," Mr Cooper said.

"I thought that it was a bit risky to drive it, so I came back home and swapped it for the ute."

Then, about 8.30pm, he struck one of three cows on Maryborough Biggenden Rd, fatally killing the beast.

The aftermath of the collision Kye Cooper had with a stray cow on Maryborough Biggenden Rd. Picture: Contributed

"I've come up over this crest to see three cows along the road," Mr Cooper said.

"I only really had time to put the brakes on and just hit one head-on."

The cow went flying into the paddock, with Mr Cooper totalling his $40,000 2018 Mazda BT-50 ute.

"The airbags went off and it felt like I was punched by Mike Tyson," he said.

"I'm not sure whether they knocked me out or just dazed me, because I don't remember getting out of the car."

After inspecting the damages and the animal fatality, Mr Cooper quickly called the emergency services, with fire crews, paramedics and police arriving within half an hour.

Mr Cooper was lucky to escape with only whiplash, but one thing in particular concerned him about the incident.

"Having animals on roads is part and parcel with living in country areas, it's just one of the risks you take driving along those roads at night," he said.

"That particular cow, however, had no brandings, stamps, or tags, which I believe they should have."

Mr Cooper's grievance was the absence of ownership for the cows involved, likening it to a dog that isn't tagged.

"It'd be the same if you had a pet dog that wasn't registered, and then the dog attacked a child," he said.

"You'd have no way of who's responsible for the dog, and that's the biggest issue."

Mr Cooper claimed he had seen several cows littered across Maryborough Biggenden Rd for two months now, and believed it was only a matter of time before something happened.

Kye Cooper’s wrecked ute after the collision with a cow on Maryborough Biggenden Rd. Picture: Contributed

"At the end of the day it's just a car, and when the cops got there they had noticed I had two child seats in the back for my kids, and that really bothered me because you can drive as careful as you like along those roads, but if you have a 400-kilo cow on the road, it's only a matter of time before what has happened to me will happen to someone else," he said.

Mr Cooper admits accidents and mistakes can happen, and cows getting out from farms is part of agricultural life.

"We need farmers and cows as much as we need nurses and doctors," he said.

"But we need to at least fix the issue of cows getting out by having some sort of liability to solve the problem."