Punch crunches man's dentures

A MAN'S false teeth were busted when Zane Goeble whacked him after he allegedly made mean comments about his mum.

Goeble, 30, had been out walking his mum's dog when the friendly pooch ran over to the man in his front yard.

The man knew the dog through a former friendship with Goeble's mum.

But things got ugly, with Goeble punching the man in his face.

Goeble pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to assault causing bodily harm on Thursday, October 26.

Police prosecutor Andrew Blunt said Goeble had been walking the dog after 6pm when he assaulted the man.

Senior Constable Blunt said the man suffered a bloody face and showed police his broken dentures.

Defence lawyer Rian Dwyer said Goeble was a roofer who lives with his mother, and it was the first time he'd been charged with an offence of violence.

Mr Dwyer said Goeble instructs that the man had been making derogatory comments about his mother over some weeks, even when at the bar of a hotel.

However, Goebel accepts he overreacted.

Magistrate Neil Lavaring said he'd become understandably angry if the man was saying bad things about his mother "but punching him is not the answer".

He fined Goebel $570 and ordered that he pay $130 compensation.