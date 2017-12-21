Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Punch crunches man's dentures

Images of Brisbane Supreme Court. Brisbane District Court Brisbane Magistrates Court Justice Law Queen Elizabeth II Courts
Images of Brisbane Supreme Court. Brisbane District Court Brisbane Magistrates Court Justice Law Queen Elizabeth II Courts John Weekes
by Ross Irby

A MAN'S false teeth were busted when Zane Goeble whacked him after he allegedly made mean comments about his mum.

Goeble, 30, had been out walking his mum's dog when the friendly pooch ran over to the man in his front yard.

The man knew the dog through a former friendship with Goeble's mum.

But things got ugly, with Goeble punching the man in his face.

Goeble pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to assault causing bodily harm on Thursday, October 26.

Police prosecutor Andrew Blunt said Goeble had been walking the dog after 6pm when he assaulted the man.

Senior Constable Blunt said the man suffered a bloody face and showed police his broken dentures.

Defence lawyer Rian Dwyer said Goeble was a roofer who lives with his mother, and it was the first time he'd been charged with an offence of violence.

Mr Dwyer said Goeble instructs that the man had been making derogatory comments about his mother over some weeks, even when at the bar of a hotel.

However, Goebel accepts he overreacted.

Magistrate Neil Lavaring said he'd become understandably angry if the man was saying bad things about his mother "but punching him is not the answer".

He fined Goebel $570 and ordered that he pay $130 compensation.

Topics:  assault buncourt crime teeth

Bundaberg News Mail
Pitt urged to wait before making call on future

Pitt urged to wait before making call on future

DUMPED Federal MP Keith Pitt has told colleagues he is "determined” to leave the party - as colleagues urge him to give it 48 hours before making a call.

Storm repair work battle became a legal tempest

The storms of 2013 made a mess in the Sunshine Coast and Wide Bay, where Energex personnel worked to free powerlines from a fallen tree in Gympie.

The big storms precipitated a lengthy legal battle

Family serves up festive fun

AMAZING EXHIBIT: Tiegan Chadwick, Lynette Pashley, Hannah Josefski and Kasandra Chadwick with their large Christmas display.

Christmas all lit up for family

Smokers told to butt out at Bundaberg Hospital

BUTT OUT: Mike Johnson is the president of Landcare Bundaberg, which is upset about the number of cigarette butts dumped outside the Bundaberg Hospital.

THE world is not an ashtray.

Local Partners