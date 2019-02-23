Pumping water to Chinese Gardens may have killed fish

Fish have washed up dead at the Bundaberg Botanical Gardens.

BUNDABERG Regional Council has conceded that the thousands of fish killed at the botanic gardens this week could have been caused after water was pumped into the nearby Chinese Gardens.

Concerns have been raised following the discovery of the dead fish, which was initially attributed to the hot and dry conditions.

The movement of water coincided with Chinese new year celebrations last week.

The NewsMail was contacted by concerned residents raising questions about why the water level was so low.

A series of questions was sent to council, with a spokesman saying the situation has been reported to the relevant government department.

"Water was pumped from the large upstream lake in the Botanic Gardens to the Chinese Gardens lake to improve its environmental health and amenity,” a spokesman said.

"This fish kill could very well have occurred regardless of the water pumping, given the hot and dry conditions.

"The incident has been reported to the Department of Environment and Science.

"A similar incident occurred in January last year.”

Questions relating to whether water management advice had been sought on the movement and costs involved were not addressed.

Kay Devenish has regularly walked around the gardens for three years and was there again yesterday morning.

"I've never seen anything like it,” she said.

"There were thousands of dead fish, it's an environmental tragedy. It needs to be investigated.

"The smell was absolutely unbearable, thankfully I had a tissue and was able to put it over my nose, everyone walking past was holding their nose.” Council was hopeful that rain over the weekend would replenish the water level, however now with Tropical Cyclone Oma downgraded, that seems unlikely.