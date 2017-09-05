Pubs and clubs urged to get on board the bus

BUS MONEY: Gavin Hales from the Lighthouse Hotel in Burnet Heads where $2000 has been raised towards the Special School Bus.

IT MAY have taken about six weeks to raise the $2000 donation, but Gavin Hales says it will all be worth it.

The money was raised by the Lighthouse Hotel's raffles and would go to helping the Bundaberg Special School secure a bus.

A cause Mr Hales believes more Bundaberg businesses should rally together to support.

"Just imagine the cost that school is going to have,” he said.

"We have a courtesy bus and know the expense that comes with it.

"The cost of running it when you have it is enough and these guys don't even have one yet.”

He is calling for the whole community to get on board so the children can board a bus.

The Bundaberg Special School needs a total of $76,000 to purchase a wheelchair accessible bus.

The school started with $39,000, which includes the Gambling Community Benefit Fund grant of $35,000 that was secured from the State Government.

The NewsMail started the campaign No One Gets Left Behind with the aim to help raise the remaining funds.

At the moment the school is using taxis to ferry children with physical disabilities, some which are wheel chair bound, to and from school activities.

In the middle of last year the school had to sell it's older bus because insurance would no longer cover it because of its age.

With 120 students, 24 with physical impairments and 17 in wheels chairs it is no wonder the school needs a bus to help with transport.

The money will be used to give the students more than just transportation to and from activities.

It will help change the lives of the children as the bus would be used for excursion which are linked to the education curriculum.

The Spotted Dog jumped on board last week pledging to donate $2 from every coffee it sold on a Friday during this month.

They said the response was wonderful with many new customers popping pass to help.

Mr Hales said it didn't matter how small the business or the donation, every cent counted and would help the children get around.

To help raise the money needed donations can be to: The Bundaberg Special School Deductible Gift Fund, Commonwealth Bank, BSB 064403, account number 10541346.

Donations are tax deductible and donors should put their surname as the reference.

Alternatively contact the school by emailing admin@bundaberspecs. eq.edu or phoning 4155 5222.