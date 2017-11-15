Menu
Pubs and clubs get set for party season

Tis' the season of festivities.
by Craig Walsh, Bundy Live

AS WE enter the silly season, things always hot up on the local music scene.

After all, this is party season.

Your local venues put on some fantastic local and visiting acts all year round, but they also know that this is the time you are most likely to be going out looking for a great night out, especially when the overnight temperatures alone are more accommodating to staying out late and having some fun.

Check out your options before you go out - you may be surprised as to which venue will suit your personal desires best.

Or do the laps - try them all out earlier on in the night and see what they have playing if you're unfamiliar with the names of the acts.

I can almost guarantee there is something for everyone on every night at one or more of our great venues.

You can check out what's on each day at the Bundy Live Facebook page, or just next to this column each week in the NewsMail, and of course the venues have their own pages to check too.

The buzz around town is that this year's New Year's Eve celebrations will be huge, if for no other reason that it falls on a Sunday night, leaving a whole weekend of lead-in to the big night.

Historically, Bundaberg party goers take advantage of these long weekends to really let down their hair and enjoy it.

And they should.

But always remember to take care of yourself and your friends on these big weekends, and enjoy it... no one wants the night(s) to end in disaster.

