Publicans raise glass to community during pandemic

SUPPORTING LOCALS: Tyler, Jo and Alec Duffy from the South Kolan Hotel Motel thank the community for their support under the COVID-19 restrictions.

THEY may not be able to pour you a schooner of your favourite beer, but the publicans at the South Kolan Hotel Motel are raising a glass to the local community for their ongoing support throughout the pandemic.

Publican Jo Duffy said while business had been different under the COVID-19 restrictions, it has still been good thanks to locals.

Strictly serving takeaway meals and beverages at the pub, Ms Duffy said they were averaging 80-100 meals per night.

It’s something she said was a true testament to members of the South Kolan community, who are there to offer support when the chips are down.

She said they have families who will order once, twice and three times a week.

While they are missing the sight of patrons at their bar and afternoon banter with familiar faces, Ms Duffy was grateful for the support of both the community and her staff.

She said thankfully they have managed to keep all eight of their staff employed and still provide a stage for local musician Mark Lavender.

Streaming live on Facebook from the South Kolan Hotel Motel for the past two Friday nights, Lavender has been singing out country and rock classics while fielding song requests from the fans listening in at home.

Ms Duffy said they donate $2 from every meal on Friday night to the local muso, while listeners can donate via the virtual tip jar.

By holding the live-stream she said it not only gave their pub a platform, but provided some income for the local musician and was a bit of fun for the staff on a Friday night.

Making the most of the restrictions, Ms Duffy said her husband Alec was not only a publican but also a carpenter by trade and had been busy renovating parts of the pub.

When looking to the future and how businesses will get back on their feet once restrictions are lifted, Ms Duffy said they were happy to see the liquor licence fees waived this year, which will save them thousands of dollars.

She said no new taxes would also help businesses, as would further regulations on the JobKeeper program and relief from the cost of electricity.

Employment and Small Business Minister Shannon Fentiman said during the month of May, helping the small business community recover after the pandemic was more important than ever.

Working with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland in their #SupportSmall campaign, Ms Fentiman said they were implementing a range of measures to help small businesses as they reopen.

Some of the assistance currently available for small businesses include: six-month rent relief for government building tenants; payroll tax relief and $500 energy rebates for small and medium businesses.

The South Kolan Hotel Motel has daily meal specials, visit their Facebook page for the menu or phone 4157 7235.