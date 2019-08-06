Publicans call last drinks

HANDOVER: Biggenden State School Student Council members Aidan Eggleston and Timothy Geissler with Grand Hotel's Kerry and Danny Nevins (centre) and new lessees Diane and Stuart Toms.

FAITHFUL customers of the Grand Hotel Biggenden were treated to a free round on Sunday afternoon as publicans Danny and Kerry Nevins called their last drinks before retirement.

They have sold the pub's leasehold after a brief period on the market to Di and Stu Toms, who took possession on Monday.

Mr Nevins said he was not nervous at the prospect of finding a buyer, despite several pubs in the North Burnett remaining on the market for months or even years at a time.

"We knew we had a good business here,” he said.

"That's established by the amount of patrons we have.”

Mr Nevins said he has been putting off a knee operation for some time because of the demands of the business.

Because of this, he is not sad at his impending retirement.

"It's a happy day to finally get some cartilage back,” he said.

The Nevins, who have held the lease for more than two years, will travel and eventually settle somewhere else in their retirement.

"We've not quite worked it out yet,” Mr Nevins said.

"Maybe we'll go on a cruise.”

But, he said, they were happy to take that leap into the great unknown.

One of the Nevins' last acts in Biggenden was to donate $720 to Biggenden State School, comprising $2 from each chicken schnitzel the pub sold during the fundraiser.

Mr Nevins told the school assembly on Monday morning it was thanks to students' parents the donation was made possible.

"As we are community minded we wanted to do something to assist with your fundraising,” he said.

"Hopefully this will make life a little easier.”

Principal Damon Weir was in awe at the donation.

"That's a lot of schnitzels,” he said.

Student Council member Aidan Eggleston said the donation would be a "big help” to the school.

The council will debate what to spend the money on at its next meeting.

The Toms will continue fundraising for the school.

-With additional reporting by Erica Murree.