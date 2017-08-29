Publican in two minds after court decision

EXTENSIVE DAMAGE: Rubble scattered around at the South Kolan Pub after a car crashed into it overnight.

He destroyed a house and half a pub but he won't go to jail

SOUTH Kolan Publican Jo Duffy was in two minds when she heard of the court's decision handed down to Jeshua Hennessy.

Hennessy destroyed half of the South Kolan Pub on Mother's Day when he drove more than 50km/h over the speed limit and blew more than three times the legal limit.

He was given a two-year suspended jail sentence, four years probation, three years disqualification from driving and a fine of $2500.

Mrs Duffy said there was no "ill will” towards Hennessy, but she wanted people to realise it was not okay to drink and drive.

She said Hennessy had tried to tell her on the night of the crash he "only had three beers”.

CCTV footage captured the moment the vehicle smashed through the wall of the country pub before it ran into the house nextdoor and flipped on its roof.

"He drove drunk and it was lucky he didn't kill anyone or himself,” Mrs Duffy said.

After the crash Hennessy approached the pub and apologised for the damaged caused, but Mrs Duffy said she had since seen comments on his Facebook page which didn't seem remorseful.

"Since he apologised he was seen almost bragging about it,” she said.

"He thinks its a joke and puts on his Facebook page 'haha, I can't believe I survived that'.”

Mrs Duffy said it had been a "trying” 16 weeks for the staff and patrons of the pub.

Repairs to the pub are estimated to come to $100,000 and are almost finished.

"My insurance will probably hound him for the rest of his life,” she said.

"We're just so glad no one died.”