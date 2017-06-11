Publican cops fine for liquor breaches

THE former licensee of the Central Hotel and a former hotel crowd controller have been fined after pleading guilty to liquor licensing offences.

The offences were committed in March last year while undercover surveillance was being done by the Office of Liquor and Gaming.

It found the hotel then had a "laissez-faire” approach to procedures.

Crowd controller John Wimbus, 37, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to permitting an unduly intoxicated patron to consume liquor on premises; and PP Hotel Investments Pty Ltd pleaded guilty to two counts of contravening licenses, and one charge of permitting an unduly intoxicated patron to consume liquor on premises.

The Central Hotel lease has since been taken over by new operators.

Liquor and Gaming prosecutor Matthew Price said Wimbus was a crowd controller at the hotel on the night a covert compliance operation was done in March 2016.

Mr Price Wimbus made no attempt to speak to bar staff about an intoxicated man or have him cut off from alcohol service.

The court heard the male patron, who was alcohol affected with slurred speech, was seen spilling his drink on to his girlfriend before attempting to urinate in the garden courtyard.

The couple returned with the "unduly intoxicated” man clinging to the woman for support.

Mr Price said Wimbus spoke to the man, who was unsteady on his feet, then walked away.

His girlfriend returned from the bar and the man "skolled two shots of liquor”.

Mr Price said Wimbus had Responsible Service of Alcohol accreditation and knew what he should have done which included evicting him, or been proactive and pointing him out to bar staff that he was not to be served more liquor.

"He was in a position to assess the patron as being unduly intoxicated and could have prevented this further consumption,” Mr Price said.

The covert operation also saw two women being admitted to the hotel after its 1.30am lock-out - one at 1.35am, the second at 1.42am.

Mr Price said Wimbus allowed them to enter and had been seen looking at his watch.

He said Barry McKee, a director of PP Hotels Investments, when interviewed "said he left it to security staff to ensure lock-out conditions were complied with and basically said it was security staff responsibility”.

Mr Price said its investigation revealed hotel practices and procedures had been "laissez-faire”.

Mr Price said the maximum penalty for Wimbus was $9424 and the company could have been fined $341,620.

However, he said that a fine of $6000 to $8000 would be appropriate for the company.

A lawyer for Wimbus said he had told the man to drink only water and have no more alcohol.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin fined Wimbus $500 and did not record a conviction.

She fined PP Hotels Investments $6500 and did not record a conviction.