Publican accused of supplying drugs to customers

THE publican of a Gayndah hotel has been charged with a string of drug offences after a search warrant was executed under Operation Rowdy, which closed yesterday.

Maryborough Police's Criminal Investigation Branch acted on a claim that Narelle Barnicoat, 52, was supplying a dangerous drug to patrons of the Burnett Hotel on Capper St.

Mrs Barnicoat denied this, saying police acted upon the "wrong information".

"You can publish my name but don't bring the pub into it," she said.

"They came into my home, it's got nothing to do with the pub."

Mrs Barnicoat criticised "gossip" in the town.

"If people want to know, they can read about it after I've gone to court," she said.

Mrs Barnicoat was charged with three counts of drug supply, possessing marijuana and possessing drug utensils and will appear in Gayndah Magistrates Court on Friday, April 5.

Mrs Barnicoat purchased the hotel in 2014.

It is currently listed for sale for $500,000.

In an unrelated matter, a search warrant was also executed in Fielding St, Gayndah, resulting in the arrest of a 27-year-old man, Toben Farrell, for drug-related offences.

Mr Farrell is charged with importation of a controlled drug, 50 counts of drug supply and possession of things/utensils.

Police allege Mr Farrell was importing dangerous drugs, particularly the stimulant MDMA, through international mail, sourced via the "dark web" and supplying them to the local market.

Other unrelated search warrants executed on Tuesday and Wednesday resulted in a 60-year-old Mundubbera man being charged with one count each of produce dangerous drug and possession of a dangerous drug (marijuana), and a 53-year-old Biggenden man being charged with one count of produce dangerous drug and possession of a dangerous drug (marijuana).