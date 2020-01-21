Public transport system receives $300k worth of upgrades

Transport Minister Mark Bailey with representatives of Queensland Rail on a visit announcing upgrades to Bundaberg’s rail crossings last year.

A grant of $330,000 is being invested in the Bundaberg Regional Council area with the Queensland Government forking out the dough to upgrade 25 bus stops across the region.

Transport Minister Mark Bailey said in conjunction with the Bundaberg Regional Council, 16 local bus stops would receive shelters in the coming months.

“Bundaberg is world-famous for its sunshine, but we know when it rains it can also come down by the bucketful,” Mr Bailey said.

“More than $300,000 will be delivered by the Palaszczuk Government over the coming months to help Bundaberg Regional Council shelter passengers from the elements at stops from Svensson Heights to Kepnock.”

He said the program would mean more shade and sanctuary for passengers waiting for buses, and a further nine stops were on the works timetable to receive accessibility upgrades.

If the $330,000 is evenly distributed among the 25 stops, each would cost just north of $13,000.

Mr Bailey said the accessibility upgrades would deliver uniform, level concrete boarding areas and tactile surface indicators at the stops.

“Improvements planned for Bundaberg Regional Council’s bus stop infrastructure are designed to boost comfort and safety and encourage more passengers to make the switch to affordable transport,” he said.

“It’s a win for public transport users of all abilities and secures jobs and skills for the Bundaberg region.”

The stops to receive shelter upgrades are:

Faldt St (No. 21)

Faldt St

Faldt St

Williams Rd (No. 13)

Williams Rd (No. 24)

Watkin St (No. 1)

Watkin St (No. 4)

Baker St (No. 6A)

Baker St (Opp. No. 6A)

Elliott Heads Rd (No. 112)

Burnett St (No. 48)

Branyan St (No. 10A)

Sims Rd

Barber St (No. 1)

Barolin St

Svensson St (No. 46)

The stops to receive accessibility upgrades are: