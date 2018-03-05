Public tip-offs see 22 charges, seven arrests

Tip-offs have led to multiple arrests in the region.

Tip-offs have led to multiple arrests in the region. MaxPixel

TIP-OFFS from the public resulted in 22 charges and seven arrests in Bundaberg last month.

Queensland Police released information yesterday showing more than 50 charges were laid in the Wide Bay Burnett District in February thanks to information given to Crime Stoppers.

Police say the breakdown of charges in Bundaberg included eight counts of possession of drug utensils, six counts of possession of dangerous drugs, five counts relating to weapons offences, two other related offences and one count of possession of tainted property.

Along with the charges $600 worth of proceeds were confiscated and $430 worth of drugs seized.

The information also led to 30 charges in Gympie and seven in Maryborough.

Three arrests were made in Gympie and two in Maryborough.

And a whopping $68,615 worth of drugs was seized in Gympie.

Police thanked the community for their continued support and providing information to assist police to stop, reduce and prevent crime.

If you have information for police contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form.

Information about crime can be reported to Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1800 333 000 or at crimestoppersqld.com.au.