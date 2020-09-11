Public tender open for iconic Bundaberg artwork

There are hopes one of the region's most well-known works of art, Denizens of the Deep will have a new home by the end of the year.

The Bundaberg Regional Council is conducting a public tender to find an organisation to display and provide appropriate care for the display.

The 70-piece wood carving seascape was handcrafted by local resident Arthur "Nobby" Clark and purchased by the Bundaberg City Council in 2005.

For the past 15 years the artwork was featured in the Bundaberg Regional Council's Bargara Service Centre foyer for public display, but now it is in need of a new home.

WOOD CRAFTSMAN: Renowned local artist Arthur Henry Clark AKA Nobby. Photo: Scottie Simmonds / NewsMail

The Bargara Service Centre was recently closed in 2019, and the building has now been repurposed, with the council securing private tenants in the building.

The future custodians of this artwork will be required to demonstrate that they can fulfil a number of requirements that align with how the artwork is to be displayed, accessed and maintained.

One such requirement is that it's mandatory for Denizens of the Deep to be displayed in its entirety, as a single exhibit, within the Bundaberg Local Government Area.

The Acquisition of Denizens of the Deep Artwork document states, responses where pieces of the exhibit are proposed for display separately or outside of the Bundaberg LGA will be deemed ineligible.

Nobby Clarks display of intricate carvings of coral and sea life - denizens of the deep.

Tender responses will also be evaluated on the physical space to display the artwork, public viewing accessibility, capacity and resources to appropriately house clean and maintain the artwork and the organisational maturity.

Denizens of the Deep requires scheduled cleaning and maintenance on a six monthly basis and should be displayed in a climate controlled facility.

As a guide the document states, the optimal gallery environmental conditions under which Denizens of the Deep should be kept are between 20 - 21 degrees Celsius and 50 - 55 per cent humidity.

While not mandatory, responses that include support from the Clark family will be looked upon "favourably", according to the tender document.

Respondents wishing to contact the family for a letter of support, click here.

During the tender process, potential respondents have the opportunity to view the artwork Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 4:30pm.

Any questions arising from viewing should be submitted via the LG Tenderbox online portal.

Tenders close September 15.

MORE STORIES

• BIG PLANS: 20 projects on the Bundaberg region's radar

• Dual occupancy appeals against council rulings withdrawn

• 'Preferred' new hospital site put under microscope