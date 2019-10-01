Queensland public service executive bill skyrockets

Serious businessmen having an interview in bright office

THE Palaszczuk Government has brought on 33,100 extra public servants in its ongoing hiring spree - including 3375 new, highly-paid "fat cats" - in just three years.

The latest State of the Sector report shows a 30 per cent explosion in executives and technical experts earning more than $129,000 a year, the majority in health and education.

It comes as the latest boost to the public service - 4468 new hires in the first six months of this year - means nearly one in 10 Queensland workers are now employed by the State Government with the sector blowing back out to pre-Newman Government numbers.

There were 229,947 full-time public servants in June - 33,091 more than were employed when Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk came to office in early 2015.

And in 2018, there were 14,312 executives and technical experts, up from 10,937 in 2015.

That included more than 8,700 workers in the health sector as well as 2,690 employees in the education sector.

A Palaszczuk Government spokesman said the majority of employees earning senior executive salaries were doctors, senior nurses, senior principals, and the most senior police and emergency services employees.

Deputy Opposition Leader Tim Mander said public servants on high wages were growing at three times the rate of the rest of the public service.

"Hot off her attempted vote buying taxpayer-funded public servant cash splash, it has been revealed Annastacia Palaszczuk is employing more new public service big wigs than ever before," he said.

"Queenslanders languishing on the state's ever increasing (hospital) waiting lists must be scratching their heads about how Annastacia Palaszczuk can justify her splurge on the top end of the public service.

"Queensland Health needs more beds, not more bosses."

Mr Mander said the 30 per cent "blow out in fat cats" had not led to better services, with NAPLAN results in decline and longer hospital waiting lists.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk highlighted the extra health workers, teachers and other frontline workers her government had hired.

"Our workers are diverse and spread throughout this state providing people with the services they need," she said.

"Whether it's saving a life in the back of an ambulance, or helping an older person access services to stay in their own home, working for the government means working for Queensland and I'm proud of them all."

She said non-frontline workers were necessary, pointing out that school admin workers, speech pathologists and IT officers all did vital jobs.

"Ultimately, all of them are there to help our children," she said.

In the three months to June, an extra 282 nurses and midwives, 69 extra health practitioners, 26 more paramedics and an extra 379 workers in non-clinical roles were hired.

That was offset by four fewer doctors and 101 fewer staff at the Department of Health and its statewide business units.

There were also 352 more teachers, 410 more teacher aides, and five fewer cleaners.

The former Newman government spent millions on redundancies, cutting the public service from 209,000 to 192,000 full-time equivalent positions by June 2013, angering many voters.