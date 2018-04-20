Menu
Kleint Richard Pretlove outside Hervey Bay Magistrates Court. He pleaded guilty to obstructing police.
Offbeat

PUBLIC NUDITY: Man gives police a ballsy surprise

Annie Perets
by
19th Apr 2018 6:45 PM

DRUNK and feeling confident, one Fraser Coast man saw a meeting with police as an opportunity to show how ballsy he really was.

Kleint Richard Pretlove pulled down his pants and underwear in the middle of the street, exposing his genitals, after cops arrived outside the house he was staying at near Ipswich.

The 42-year-old pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday to obstructing police.
The court heard that on March 7, police were called to a house disturbance at the address and arrived about 11.27pm.

When Pretlove came out of the house, he went on to perform the display of public nudity.

He then asked officers if they wanted to do a cavity search on him.

Police prosecutor Donna Sperling told the court Pretlove then told officers, "I've lost a lot of blood out of my a**hole."

Pretlove told the magistrate he had no recollection of the events, and had been drinking heavily due to a difficult life event.

He was fined $500.
 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

