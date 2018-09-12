Public masturbator gets off in court

A MAN who masturbated near a Gladstone school has gotten off in court with a 12-month probation.

Christopher James Hoffman pleaded guilty to one charge of acting indecently in a public place in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday.

The court was told on February 22, 2017 about 5.30pm, Hoffman was touching himself indecently in a car parked across the road from a high school in Gladstone when a 16-year-old child saw him.

Hoffman's defence lawyer told the court his client had a wife and young children.

The family man has no criminal history and, following the indecent act, has engaged in counselling.

The court was told he regularly participated within the community and this was the first offence of this or any nature.

No conviction was recorded.