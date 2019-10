WANT TO know who is open on the Queen’s Birthday?

Here are some of the shops in Bundaberg that are open for the public holiday today:

Big W: 9am — 5pm

Coles: 9am — 6pm

• Chemist Warehouse: 8am — 8pm

IGA Gin Gin: 8am — 6pm, Bundy Central: 8am — 8pm, Bundy North: 8.30am — 5.30pm

Kmart: 9am — 6pm

Target: 9am — 5pm

Woolworths: 9am — 6pm