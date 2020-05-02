Menu
Steven Miles said there was one new case of coronavirus overnight. Picture: Steve Pohlner
Health

Public health alert over new coronavirus case

by Jo Glover
2nd May 2020 2:13 PM

A PUBLIC health alert has been issued over Queensland's latest case of coronavirus, with the person flying to Brisbane on a Qantas flight in recent weeks.

The case was the only new instance of COVID-19 to be recorded in Queensland overnight and takes the state's total cases to 1034.

Health Minister Steven Miles said the person had travelled overseas and said their travel was "related to" a cruise ship known to have COVID-19 circulating on it.

He said a public health alert has been issued after the person flew on Qantas flight QF 614 to Brisbane on April 22. It's believed the flight was from Melbourne.

 

 

Mr Miles urged anyone who was on the flight to contact 13HEALTH for advice.

The one new case overnight ends a week of low numbers of COVID-19.

Mr Miles said there were more Queenslanders recovering from the virus. He said there were now 64 active cases. He said there were 10 people in hospital, four of who are in intensive care.

There have been 113,601 tests conducted statewide.

 

The update comes as the state eased restrictions, seeing residents flock to parks and beaches.

 

 

 

coronavirus

