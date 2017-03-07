Public graffiti? You could get seven years in jail for that

DON'T DO IT: Police are warning of the implications that come with graffiti in public places.

SPRAY painting a funny figure or a tag on a wall could land you in jail.

That's the warning from Bundaberg police as they investigate a number of graffiti offences.



Senior constable Danielle Loftus said in early February, police were made aware of the graffiti offences which happened in high public areas in the region.

She is urging anyone with information to come forward.



"A number of offences are currently under investigation and we're continuing to seek public assistance to help police solve these offences," she said.



"If you're able to assist, please contact Policelink on 131 444 and quote the relevant reference number."



Sen const Loftus said when graffiti occurs in a public place, the offender could face up to seven years in jail.



The offences include:



Childers Road/Isis Highway Kensington

- Between midnight on February 4 and 9am on February 5 offenders have allegedly damaged property with graffiti. Reference QP1700221823.

- Between 4pm and 5pm on February 5 offenders have allegedly damaged property with graffiti. Reference QP1700395200.



Takalvan St, Millbank

- Between 5pm on February 2 and 6am on February 3 offenders have allegedly damaged property with graffiti. Reference QP1700207870.



