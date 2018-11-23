Public and private sectors work together for Bundy patients

THE expansion of public and private partnerships in the health industry is set to bring more specialist services to Bundaberg.

The region already boasts a number of public-private partnerships such as radiation and oncology, but a focus on this space will see more services.

"We're going to continue to roll out and expand on the number of specialist services provided across our region because that's really important in ensuring members of our community don't have to travel outside the region to have that care,” Ms Jamieson said.

The recently-announced cataract surgery agreement with the Bundaberg Private Day Hospital is one such partnership that will open up more services to the community.

"We are able to offer cataracts for public patients to be performed at the surgery here rather than those patients having to go to Hervey Bay.”