Pub sued for $750K after worker gets PTSD

A former assistant manager of the Royal Hotel Beenleigh is suing the hotel's owners for nearly $750,000 after she claims she developed post traumatic stress disorder and a "secondary major depressive disorder" following an armed robbery where she was threatened with a sawn-off shotgun.

According to a statement of claim filed in the Beenleigh District Court, assistant manager Amanda Lena Kathleen Budd was on duty with one other employee, Jodie Marks, at approximately 2.18am on May 28, 2018 when the armed robbery is said to have occurred.

Ms Budd claims she was closing the tills and had walked into the hotel office to place cash into a safe when she "heard a commotion" from the public section of the hotel.

"The plaintiff (Ms Budd) walked from the office and saw a man, wearing a hoodie and holding a sawn-off shotgun, which was pointed at Jodie Marks, who was on the floor of the hotel," the statement asserts.

The armed man then allegedly "pointed the shotgun at (Ms Budd), demanded (she) give him money and threatened her", leading Ms Budd to run across the road to the Imperial Hotel to call for police assistance.

Ms Budd claims the Royal Hotel's owners Australian Leisure and Hospitality Group Pty Ltd "failed to take adequate precautions for (Ms Budd's) safety... failed to take any or adequate measures to ensure the security of the hotel... (and) failed to implement a safe system of work" wherein Ms Budd would not be required to transfer cash within the premises "having regard to the attraction of the hotel takings".

The statement asserts Ms Budd has suffered and continues to endure "pain, suffering and the loss of enjoyment of the amenities of life", has lost income, both past and in the future, has incurred expenses in respect of medication, and has "been left with permanent disabilities".

"The plaintiff experiences flashbacks and memories of the incident," the statement says.

"(She) suffers panic attacks and anxieties when she considers going to hotels.

"(She) becomes tremulous, sweats, is hyper vigilant, experiences hyperventilation, suffers chest pain and feels overwhelmingly anxious.

"She seldom leaves the house without someone accompanying her."

Slater and Gordon Lawyers are claiming $742,140.41 in damages, plus interests and costs, on behalf of Ms Budd.

Australian Leisure and Hospitality is yet to file a defence.

Originally published as Pub sued for $750K after worker gets PTSD