Pub serves up bush bangers

Catherine Britt with perform at the Pittsworth Club on February 7 as part of her Bush Pubs Tour en route to the Tamworth Country Music Festival.

AFTER travelling around Australia in a caravan for more than three years, a country musician noticed a demand for live entertainment in regional towns.

BUSH PUBS: Australian country singer Catherine Britt is bringing her Bush Pubs tour to Bucca.

And now, Catherine Britt is bringing her Bush Pubs tour to the region next month.

“A bush pub is where the community and their families come together and spend quality time” she said.

“It’s a meeting place, a watering hole and a shared home for people in the bush.”

Growing up in Newcastle, Australia, the singer-songwriter moved to U.S state Nashville, at just 17-years-old.

She has since gone on to release seven albums, received ARIA nomination for all seven albums and won CMA Global Artist of the Year, along with five Golden Guitar Awards.

The talented artist has also performed with some of the world’s best musicians, including Kasey Chambers, Paul Kelly, Sir Elton John, Chris Isaak and Keith Urban.

Catherine Britt is performing at The Bucca Hotel on Sunday, March 15, at 2pm and entry is $15.

Phone 4157 8171.