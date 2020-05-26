Pub reopens with a fresh look for diners

RENOVATED AND READY: Commercial Hotel Motel publicans Abbie Grayson and Coll Ahern are ready to serve their customers once again. Picture: Erica Murree

AFTER being open for just two days and two hours before coronavirus restrictions were enforced, this Biggenden pub has returned with a vengeance.

Commercial Hotel Motel publicans Abbie Grayson and Coll Ahern successfully served their first dine-in customers after restrictions eased on Sunday, May 24.

They opened the pub on March 21 after making the move from Aratula earlier in the year.

Ms Grayson said they served customers for “two days and two hours” until March 23, when the Federal Government introduced coronavirus restrictions that impacted pubs across the nation.

“We were absolutely rammed off our feet when we started,” Ms Grayson said.

“People around here loved this pub, and it was closed for a year before us.

“Then as we started to get busy the coronavirus began, and we had to close our doors, sadly.”

The hospitality sector suffered as a result of social distancing and public gathering restrictions enforced by the state and federal governments.

Ms Grayson and Mr Ahern were able to continue trading, serving takeaway food and alcohol from the pub.

While selling takeaways, they steadily refurbished the hotel, making the most of their time in isolation.

“We’ve renovated throughout, using our time wisely,” Ms Grayson said.

“We redid the bistro, and painted everything. We now have a lounge room with coffee tables, all with new styling.”

The pair received help from Western Australian couple Jenny and Richard Schaeffer, while they were bunkered down in Biggenden during the travel restrictions.

After serving more than 30 customers last weekend, the publicans are now ready continue where they left off.

“We’d like to thank Biggenden for their support,” Ms Grayson said.

“People only knew us for two days, and we received so much from them.

“We’re now hoping to start serving everyone again as restrictions continue to ease.”