Pub manager assaulted while evicting patrons

POLICE INVESTIGATE: The manager of The Grand Hotel in Childers was assaulted at the weekend.

CHARGES are expected to be laid after the manager of a Childers pub was repeatedly punched in the head on Saturday night, leaving him with cuts and bruises to his face.

Childers police will allege the manager was punched and things turned physical as he tried to remove two men from The Grand Hotel about 8.30pm Saturday.

Childers police officer-in-charge Sergeant Geoff Fay said police were investigating the disturbance.

"The hotel manager was involved in a scuffle with a couple of patrons as he was trying to evict them,” he said.

"He was trying to evict two patron after unruly behaviour by one of them.

"Two patrons were drinking at the hotel when one was cut off.

"They refused to leave. He (the manager) was in the process of evicting them when he was assaulted.”

Sgt Fay said the man received minor cuts to his forehead.

"The suspect was asked to leave when he punched him to the head several times leaving him with minor abrasions across his forehead,” he said.

Investigations are continuing with police confirming they will be speaking with two men in relation to the incident.

It was a busy Saturday night for Childers police who were also called out to a stolen car that was set alight and a grass fire which destroyed a shed.