Pub joining the fight to make pink pretty

IT'S not often you hear the words drag queen, breast cancer and bingo in the same sentence, but the combination of these words is all for a good cause and a bit of fun along the way.

Next week two queen of numbers Melony Brests, and her right hand gal Sall Monalla, will take over The Melbourne Hotel in a bid to raise money and awareness.

The pair will bring the Rum City Melony's Drag Queen Bingo, with dinner and some not so normal bingo games in between.

Melbourne manager Joshua Dowling said it would be a night of cheeky innuendo and hysterical call out's, plus fabulous spot drag shows and crazy prizes which was sure to be a ball dropping good time.

Mr Dowling said it was the first time he'd heard of such a dinner show coming to Bundaberg and was excited to raise money for a good cause.

He said the meal would be delicious but warned the show may contain traces of nuts.

The show, which has now sold out, is part of Project Pink and there are ways the community can still show support and get involved.

"We are selling the pink duck key rings and plush duck at the venue,” he said.

Project Pink is a campaign which is taking revenge on breast cancer.

It's aim is to put an end to breast cancer and make the colour pink pretty again.

The Melbourne Hotel also have an Every Day Hero fundraising page where people can make donations and write a message of support.

It can be found at http://bit.ly/2s35D5G