Pub investigated for allegedly supplying alcohol to children

Venue could face fines of up to $10,000.

Venue could face fines of up to $10,000. YES BRASIL

A BAR in Clifton could face fines of up to $10,000 under the Liquor Licensing Act after it allegedly supplied alcohol to an underage boy at the weekend.

Senior Contstable Tyson Morris said police received tip-offs regarding the possible supply of alcohol to children in Clifton.

"As a result, police have increased walk-throughs and inspections of licenced premises in the town," Sen-Constable Morris said.

On Saturday night, a boy aged 16 was found "drinking freely" and "intoxicated" at the bar of a licensed venue.

He was taken into police custody and transported to his parents' home, where he was left in their care.

The boy will is likely to be dealt with under the Juvenile Justice Act, but Sen-Constable Morris said penalties for the venue would be much more severe.

"An extensive report will be completed and forwarded to the Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation with the licensed premises and persons involved likely to face hefty fines," he said.

Police said there was information to suggest other venues were also involved.

"The male from (Saturday) night was also found to be on the premises of another licensed venue in town in recent times and came to police attention.

"We also received information around unregarded persons being supplied liquor to take away.

"The intelligence from local people is that it is a regular and increasing occurrence and basically police will continue to target licences premises and persons who continue to supply liquor to minors," Sen-Constable Morris said.