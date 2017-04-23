Pub has 'free beer' for Aussie diggers

FREE BEER: Pam and Dennis Corliss from the Grand Hotel in Childers will be offering a free schooner of beer to ex-servicemen and women and currently enlisted members of the Australian armed forces entering their premises and who are wearing their medals on Anzac Day.

WE'VE all heard the song about the pub with no beer, but what about the pub with free beer?

Well this Anzac Day the Grand Hotel in Childers will give a free schooner to any ex-service or enlisted man or woman who shows their medals.

Publicans Dennis and Pam Corliss said it's the Australian way and have been offering the same generosity for the past 10 years.

The diggers who have served and continue to serve our country to allow us our freedom surely deserve a free beer on Anzac Day.

Mrs Corliss said the pub would be open from 1pm and all they had to do was show up with their medals and have a drink on them.

When asked what if hundreds of people turn up, Mrs Corliss said the more the merrier.

"It wouldn't matter if they did, we would give each one of them a beer,” Mrs Corliss said.

"It's the Australian way.”

Both of their fathers, grandfather and great-grandfather all served Australia in the armed forces and this is their way of giving back to them.

"It's just a small token to show our appreciation and support,” she said.

"I think every pub and RSL should do it.”

The community of Childers has a great Anzac tradition, which starts at the dawn service in town.

Mrs Corliss said they were looking at holding the traditional game of two-up but were not able to confirm it just yet.

She said unfortunately there wouldn't be any food available for Anzac Day as the kitchen was still being repaired after it suffered damage from a storm last month.

The Grand Hotel will open it's doors at 1pm and is eager to see the faces and have a chat to those who let us sleep easy.