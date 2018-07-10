Menu
Crime

Pub drug raid uncovers stashes hidden throughout hotel

Annie Perets
by
10th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
A DRUG raid at Tattersalls Hotel in Maryborough uncovered bags filled with marijuana hidden throughout the licensed venue.   

Police traced one of the bags, containing 92.85g of the drug, to the hotel's manager Jason Lance Cameron.   

The 47-year-old initially denied knowledge of the stash but when police found his fingerprints on the bag he could not argue with the evidence.  

Cameron pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Monday to possessing marijuana and possessing a document containing instructions of how to produce marijuana.   

The search warrant, conducted on August 17 last year, also revealed a marijuana-growing instruction book and two cookbooks for making "cannabis cookies" at the hotel's front bar area.   

Police prosecutor Kathryn Stagoll told the court Cameron admitted to police of knowing about the books, telling them they were left behind by a pub patron.   

The court heard Cameron was keeping the books to return them to their owner.  

Cameron initially escaped without charges following the initial search of the Richmond St venue but the revelation of the fingerprint meant the tables turned.   

The father-of-six hopes to obtain a liquor license and become the hotel's licensee to take over the role from his mother, the court heard.   

This was his first appearance in court in more than a decade.   

Defence lawyer Michael Riedel said Cameron suffers ongoing pain from a serious car accident, which required part of his brain to be removed.   

Acting Magistrate Robert Walker described the 92.85g of marijuana to a "reasonably significant amount".  

Cameron was fined $1200, and ordered to pay the penalty in the next two months.   

Taking into consideration Cameron's career aspirations and the length of time he had kept out of trouble, Mr Walker chose not to record a conviction.  

The court heard the search warrant uncovered a number of clip seal bags in the hotel containing different amounts of marijuana.   

Fraser Coast Chronicle

