'Psyche of slow dwindling': Small bush town in uproar

UPROAR: Mount Perry believes it as at risk of losing its North Burnett Regional Council road maintenance crew as part of an efficiency drive. Alex Treacy

RESIDENTS of a small bush town feel it is being pushed closer to the brink.

Mount Perry residents are in uproar after forming the opinion their council road maintenance crew is at risk of relocation following news North Burnett Regional Council is looking to create $1.5 million in savings.

Mount Perry Community Development Board president Jason Gowlett said the town feared a "domino effect of repercussions” if the decision was taken to relocate the crew, which the Times understands consists of four positions.

"There will be a reduction in fuel purchases from our one fuel provider, (less work for) our one mechanic in town servicing their vehicles,” Mr Gowlett said.

He said the health of country towns was "so much about confidence”.

"You see empty shops, 'For Lease' signs, a reduction of services, it builds a psyche of a slow dwindling,” Mr Gowlett said.

The board has set up a taskforce to monitor the situation.

Committee member Gavin Murray, speaking in a personal capacity, said the board was first alerted to the risk when it fielded a question from the floor at its recent AGM, asking what the board planned to do about the possible relocation.

"My sincere hope is that this is simply a mistake and will be corrected before going further,” Mr Murray said.

Mr Murray shared Mr Gowlett's concern about economic impacts on the town, but also worried about the reduction in the council's ability to respond to natural disasters in the area.

"It's of great concern to the community if there is a natural disaster and no machines or people to clean up,” he said.

"If a tree blows over the road, there's no support.”

In a statement released last night, the council said that the decision to find $1.5 million in savings from its 2019-20 operational budget stemmed from an unfavourable credit review council received from the Queensland Treasury Corporation and Department of Local Government, Racing and Multicultural Affairs in April.

"This review was to the effect that council must address its operating deficit (which had existed since amalgamation) before it will be granted any further borrowings,” the statement read.

"In August 2019, council commenced workforce-wide consultation by way of its Workplace Sustainability Project to engage with every staff member on ways to reduce our costs, find efficiencies and sustain our workforce and our community.

"In October 2019 all feedback and proposals will be collated and presented to council for review and consideration.

"Council will look to enact actions that create efficiencies and cost savings without unduly impacting on services.

"Going forward, council will be required to do a full service review in conjunction with the State Government.

"This review will include community consultation, with all feedback collated for council and State Government consideration.”

The council stated the need for an efficiency drive had been partly driven by the fact its flood recovery funding had dried up for the first time since 2011, which had "sustained a region-wide workforce for many years”.

"This is a time of working out what our new normal looks like, and council together with community are charged with finding solutions for delivering quality services in a financially responsible manner into the future,” the statement said.

It said they had been "actively and passionately” advocating for increased funding from both the state and federal governments.

"We believe that the current methodology that defines sustainability for local governments is flawed and fundamentally cannot be achieved by a council like ours,” the statement said.

"Councillors have solidified the viewpoint that a sustainable council may not equal a sustainable community, and therefore our goal is a sustainable community run by the most effective and efficient council possible.”

Council declined to comment specifically on Mount Perry, saying it was one of many proposals being considered.