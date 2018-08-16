PROWLER ALERT: Police ramp up night patrols after incidents

POLICE PATROL: Police have been patrolling Apple Tree Creek after reports of prowlers

POLICE PATROL: Police have been patrolling Apple Tree Creek after reports of prowlers FILE

CHILDERS police have ramped up night time patrols in Apple Tree Creek after reports of prowlers in the area.

The increased patrols come after a local woman reported incidents of strangers on her property.

The local took to social media to voice her concerns, alleging on two occasions strangers had entered her property and walked on her verandahs.

In the comment, the woman said she was alerted by her dogs during the first incident. The second time she was alerted by a loud noise.

In the post, she claimed she had seen a person through her window.

She claimed the stranger had been wearing a light shirt and was slim.

Childers police officer in charge Sergeant Geoff Fay said the reports of "suspect persons" in Apple Tree Creek were being investigated.

"We have commenced additional patrols and spoken to persons and we are monitoring places," Sergeant Fay said.

Childers police have conducted patrols in Apple Tree Creek since August 9.

Sgt Fay said despite the original reports of prowlers in the area, no damage or incidents had been reported since police patrolling began.

"There have been no confirmed sightings or reports since then," Sgt Fay said.

"There have been no breaks and enters, no property stolen and nothing taken off clothes lines."

Bundaberg dog squad officer-in-charge Sergeant Bill Applebee said the dog squad had not patrolled through Apple Tree Creek - but said they do get calls from "time to time" for other areas.

Sgt Fay said the social media page the woman's complaint was posted on was now being monitored.

He urged residents to report suspicious incidents or persons to police as early as possible.

"We are encouraging people if they have seen any persons on a property to ring 000, or other wise report it to policelink on 131 444," Sgt Fay said.

"Report the incident as early as possible."