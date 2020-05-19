Providing businesses with the tools to thrive

BETTER METHODS: Jade Kooiker and Misty Neilson-Green are the founders of Thriive Consulting and hope to help other businesses reach their full potential.

AS BUSINESSES begin to rebuild, two successful women are offering a service that will assist various-sized companies to thrive.

Over two decades of a special friendship, Monto local Misty Neilson-Green and Jade Kooiker have supported each other throughout their personal and professional lives.

One night over a glass of wine, the pair shared moments they had witnessed through their own careers, where businesses had been restricted by lack of knowledge and financial resources.

So the duo decided to combine their skills to assist other businesses with these challenges.

The pair created Thriive, a company that specialises in empowering not-for-profits, small and medium sized enterprises to improve their long-term capacity, viability and outcomes.

“Through Thriive we can provide community groups, NFPs and SMEs access to flexible, tailored and cost-effective services, training and resources regardless of their location,” Ms Neilson-Green said.

“Diversity in income revenue and taking advantage of all opportunities is an important business strategy.

Regardless of size, Ms Neilson-Green said she believes all organisations should be applying for Government grants and tenders.

“It is important that businesses and the community are strategic about their how they rebuild and which grants they apply for,” Ms Neilson-Green said.

“There is always an investment and success is never guaranteed so setting yourself up for the best opportunity for success and positive long-term outcomes is important.”

Thriive specialises in grants, tenders, legal compliance, governance from a virtual platform, training and report and corporate writing.

The two female founders started Thriive with a shared vision to assist business owners through the process and equip them with the knowledge and resources required to achieve their goals.

With a background in accounting, finance, management and running her own private company, Ms Neilson-Green has experience in writing applications for grants, tenders and research projects.

Ms Neilson-Green has worked closely with local and state government bodies on community development, sustainable, infrastructure and agriculture projects and recovery following natural disasters.

After years of working as a consultant in legal compliance, Ms Kooiker is passionate about assisting businesses with organisational culture, building a foundation on good governance fundamentals and understanding the complexities.

“The most common inquiries I field are from small organisations who know they need to comply with some piece of legislation, but without an intimate knowledge of the regulatory landscape it can seem like an insurmountable task,” Ms Kooiker said.

“Drafting a policy in most cases is simple enough, but the most rewarding aspect of working with small organisations is helping them to understand the principles of compliance.

“Some compliance should only ever be implemented by a legal or compliance professional, while other matters can simply require a slightly better understanding of the frameworks.”

For more information or to arrange a free consultation, email info@thriive.com.au or visit thrive.com.au.