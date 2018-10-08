Provider says Bundy running 129 childcare places short

LEARNING THROUGH PLAY: Plans for a new purpose-built 80-place centre in North Bundaberg have been lodged with Bundaberg Regional Council.

A CHILDCARE provider has identified Bundaberg is lacking 129 long day care places, with the findings outlined in its plan for a purpose-built 80-place centre in North Bundaberg.

The proposed Bundaberg centre is one of a network of childcare facilities currently being developed across the eastern seaboard of Australia by Australian Childcare Solutions Pty Ltd.

In the development application submitted to Bundaberg Regional Council, the town planning report states the centre, if approved, would employ 13 full-time staff members to provide long day care child services for 80 children aged from six weeks to six years.

The centre plans to make positions available for 24 children aged under 2, 15 children aged between 2 and 3, and 41 children aged between 3 and 6.

Referring to Australian Bureau of Statistics figures from 2014 in the report, ASC identified Bundaberg's population of children aged 4 and under was 5100, and the proportion of those children in formal care was 37 per cent.

It put the estimated need for for child care places in Bundaberg at 1887, concluding that as there was just 1758 long day care places available, resulting in an undersupply of 129.

Slated for two blocks, 1 and 3 Barber St, on the corner of Mount Perry Rd, the development application proposed to amalgamate the two blocks into a single title and would see the removal of the two existing dwellings to make way for the construction of the new centre.

The centre is looking to open from 6.30am to 6.30pm Monday to Friday, with the building described as a "largely single storey building, with a small two-storey aspect that comprises management offices and a staff room”.

The application states the facility, between Bundaberg North State School and Bundaberg North State High School, is "large modern domestic scale design, which is compatible with the adjoining lowset residential dwellings, and an appropriate scale for a large lot on a corner site”.

The plans for the landscaped outdoor facilities include a kitchen garden with chicken coop and vegie planters, sensory garden, recycled timber teepee and water pump with interactive play area.