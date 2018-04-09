Maloney: Hook is our coach

HOOK is our coach.

That's the emphatic message from proven winner James Maloney, who says coach Anthony Griffin has played a key role in Penrith's strong start to the season.

Griffin's position was questioned in the pre-season due to the increasing involvement of general manager, Phil Gould.

This criticism has dropped off following the Panthers' 4-1 opening to 2018.

Maloney, who has won two premierships at the Roosters and Cronulla, says Griffin is the perfect coach to help him add to his trophy cabinet.

The Panthers are Anthony Griffin’s team. (AAP Image/Paul Miller)

"I've really enjoyed working with Hook," Maloney said.

"I think he is really good, because he understands how to get the best out of blokes. He is pretty quick to pick you up at training when you're just going through the motions. He has a really good sense for that.

"Plus he has some good people around him with assistant coach Cam Ciraldo.

"Hook is also pretty approachable. If you need to talk to him about anything, it is not hard to go in and have a yarn.

"I think we've got everything we need here from the coaching staff."

Maloney has found a new home in Penrith. (Brett Costello)

Maloney says the conjecture about the coach was never a major factor for the playing group.

He believes Griffin has the Panthers primed to overcome an obstacle this season.

"It was made out like there were all these dramas, but I've got no idea what dramas there were," he said.

"Like anything, when you are playing the right sort of footy that (talk) all disappears.

"But it was never something we really focused on."

Maloney is missing the beach culture of Cronulla and Bondi at Penrith, but he couldn't be happier with his change of scenery in Sydney's west.

"It is a lot quieter, but I'm enjoying being out of the hustle and bustle," he said.

"You miss the beach, but there are plenty of other things to do out there.

"The kids have settled in and we are enjoying it. All the partners around the club are really good so it's all happy days."