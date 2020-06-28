Menu
Barrie McLellan receiving his OAM for his services to the sugar industry in 2004.
Barrie McLellan receiving his OAM for his services to the sugar industry in 2004. Contributed
Proud wife reflects on late husband's achievements

Zachary O'Brien
by
28th Jun 2020 12:45 PM
A NORTH Bundaberg woman is honouring the achievements of her late husband, Barrie.

Barrie McLellan was a member of countless local boards, committees and groups since the 1950s and his work has helped shape modern day farming practices.

Sadly, Mr McLellan died in March this year.

His wife of 60 years, Dot, said she was hugely appreciative of their time together and was very proud of everything Barrie got to accomplish in his time.

Dot McLellan with a photo of her late husband, Barrie McLellan OAM. Mrs McLellan keeps a wall full of Barrie's achievements in her house in North Bundaberg.
Dot McLellan with a photo of her late husband, Barrie McLellan OAM. Mrs McLellan keeps a wall full of Barrie's achievements in her house in North Bundaberg. Zachary O'Brien

"He did a lot, he sure did a lot. He loved farming too," she said.

Mr McLellan led a busy life and helped spearhead a number of projects across the region, whether it was through state government initiatives helping increase water efficiency, abolishing the water hyacinth that clogged the Burnett and Kolan rivers or setting up industry groups like Women in Sugar, it seems he did a little bit of everything.

For his efforts and achievements over the years, he awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia in 2004 for his service to the sugar industry, a Burnett Shire Local Citizen Award in 2004, the Wide Bay Rural Service to Industry Award in 2003 and an Innovator of the Year award in 1997.

Barrie McLellan was all smiles after receiving his OAM in 2004.
Barrie McLellan was all smiles after receiving his OAM in 2004. Contributed
