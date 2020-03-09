Proud to pen police tales

POLICEMAN turned author Laurie Pointing stopped in at the Bundaberg Dymocks on Saturday so Keeping the Peace readers could meet and have their book signed by the author himself.

Mr Pointing’s third volume of Keeping The Peace was published last year and, like it’s predecessors, contains personal stories from men and women in the police service, providing an insight to the lives of those tasked with protecting the community.

He said they were positive stories, most of which talk about where they grew up, the work they did before becoming an officer and why they joined the police.

For the most part, Mr Pointing said these stories aren’t about modern-day policing.

“Most of them there was no technology, we never had mobile phones, never had computers,” he said.

“It was all hard slog, and whilst I admire the work police do today, we must never forget that in the old days there was a lot of good work done.”

Laurie Pointing signing his books at Dymocks.

For his own career within the police force, Mr Pointing said he went from uniform to being a detective, stock squad sergeant, police prosecutions, detective inspector at the CI branch internal investigations, district officer and assistant commissioner in Rockhampton and the Gold Coast.

His sons also followed in his footsteps, proudly wearing the police uniform.

There’s multiple stories throughout the trilogy from officers who serviced in Bundaberg.

Dedicating Volume I to his late-brother, retired superintendent Tom Pointing, he said Tom was a detective sergeant in Bundaberg for four or five years in the 1970s.

The first book also contains the story of Bill Larkman, who Mr Pointing said set up the dog squad; while in Volume II he tells of Granville Pearce, who was a detective with Tom Pointing in Bundaberg, and now resides in town as the president of the Bundaberg ­retired police.

Mr Pointing said the latest volume had Rowan Bond’s story within. Mr Bond retired in Bundaberg as district superintendent.

In Volume III there’s a story from the late Kevin Guteridge and Kevin is the father of a former Bundaberg inspector.

Because he gained sponsorship, Mr Pointing said all the royalties go to the Police Legacy Fund.